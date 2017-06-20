Blow up your storage with a 10TB Seagate hard drive for $390

Do you find yourself deleting files simply to free up additional storage space? You can solve that problem a different way—by slapping a monster capacity 10TB Seagate Barracuda Pro hard drive into your system (or NAS box).

Now is the time to do it. While this drive has an MSRP that tops the $500 mark, several different online vendors currently have it on sale. The cheapest we've found is at Newegg. It's marked down to $430, though if you apply promo code EMCSRGBK4 at checkout, the price drops to $390. That works out to about 4 cents per gigabyte.

The Barracuda Pro is Seagate's performance line. This particular model has a large 256MB cache buffer and a 7,200 RPM spindle speed. The maximum sustained data rate is listed at 220MB/s.

Seagate's Barracuda Pro drives also feature the longest warranty among the company's consumer HDDs—five years, compared to two years for the its non-Pro Barracuda drives. That might help ease concerns over reliability. Some of Seagate's HDDs have not fared all that well in a cloud backup setting, according to reliability reports assembled by Backblaze. That said, it seems dependent on the specific model. There is no data yet on Seagate's 10TB capacity HDDs, though its 8TB models seem to be doing well in the very early going. See here for more.

Other than bulk storage, another use case scenario that Seagate brings up is pairing this with an Intel Optane memory module. We'd still prefer a dedicated SSD for our primary storage, but there is an argument to be made for installing a capacious 10TB HDD alongside Intel's Optane memory for a fast and bulky primary storage solution.

Either way, you can find the 10TB Seagate Barracuda Pro on sale here.

