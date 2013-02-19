Blizzcon returns November 8 and 9, 2013

2012: The Year Without a Blizzcon. It was also the year I was finally ready to attend, which made the absence of Blizzard's annual blow-out all the more poignant. But at last, we've been told that the life-sized-Thrall-statue-shaped hole in our hearts will be filled once again on November 8 and 9 in Anaheim.

What we might see, we're not entirely sure yet. Chances are good we'll be getting a look at the first Diablo 3 expansion, leaked on the same project slate that revealed the top-secret upcoming MMO we know only as Titan. Whether or not we might find out more about the latter is anyone's guess, but it's our biggest hope. It's also possible we might hear about a new WoW expansion, considering the team has expressed their wishes to reduce the time between such expansions for Blizzard's juggernaut.

The official release lists the following (mostly to be expected) items:



Hands-on play time with the latest versions of Blizzard Entertainment games



Global finals for Blizzard eSports, featuring top pro gamers from around the world



In-depth discussion panels with Blizzard game developers and artists



Competitive and casual tournaments for players to showcase their talents



Community contests with great prizes



Commemorative merchandise based on Blizzard Entertainment's game universes



More activities and attractions to be announced



What are you most hoping to see at BlizzCon this year?