Blizzard has 'multiple Diablo projects in the works'

In June, a Blizzard job posting revealed it was "working on a new, unannounced Diablo project". At the time, a reimagining of the second game seemed unlikely, as did a full-on Diablo 4. But today Blizzard has announced it has "multiple Diablo projects in the works." Let the wild speculation begin.

Over to you, community manager Brandy "Nevalistis" Camel:

And for those who prefer the written word:

Greetings heroes, I am community manager Brandy Camel, also known as Nevalistis. On behalf of the Diablo team, welcome back to Sanctuary for our newest season. For those of you still rocking your heroes in Reaper of Souls, you might have noticed we did something a little bit different for Season 14: Themed Seasons. The Season of Greed is our first Themed Season and we plan to explore additional themes in the future.

We’d also like to let you know that the forges here at Blizzard are burning hot. And we have multiple Diablo projects in the works. Some of them are going to take longer than others. But we may have some things to show you later this year. We hope you stay tuned, while we work to bring these Diablo experiences to life. None of this would be possible without the support that you have shown us for over 20 years.

So whether you first joined us in Diablo 3 or you are a seasoned veteran, thank you. Diablo is, and always will be, part of Blizzard’s identity, and we can’t wait for the future.

BlizzCon 2018 runs from Friday, November 2 to Sunday, November 4 this year. We'll learn more then, if not before then, right?