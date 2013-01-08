Black Ops 2 Revolution DLC details revealed, then pulled

As previously detailed, Call of Duty: BlOps 2's first DLC pack somewhat stretches the definition of "Revolution," to mean "a few maps and a gun." It's almost as if they picked a word with vaguely military connotations and thought "yup, that'll do." Still, thanks to a now pulled Amazon listing, spotted by OXM , we have some idea of what those maps will contain.

Here's the list:



Hydro - This large map allows you to use the dam and water to your advantage to block paths and stop enemies.



Downhill - A medium-sized map based in the French Alps complete with snow, chair lifts, and a strategically placed lodge.



Grind - Set within the locale of the Venice, California boardwalk, this small skate park map is sure to deliver fast and frenetic Call of Duty action.



Mirage - This Gobi Desert multiplayer map utilizes sand dunes to provide different levels of elevation and a sanctuary in the center as a natural chokepoint.



Zombies - Die Rise - The Zombie apocalypse has invaded China, turning down town into a dilapidated and dangerous MC Escher painting.



Peacekeeper SMG - This impressive sub-machine gun fills the open weapon slot in your load-out with power and accuracy.



So many questions, not least of which is what exactly is a "strategically placed" Alpine lodge? Also, it's a shame the Escher namecheck in Die Rise is almost certainly excitable PR hype. Fighting through a map based on the gravity-bending staircases of Relativity would be amazing.

Thanks, PCGamesN .