Popular

BioWare is 'figuring out' Dragon Age 4, intends to 'get back to' Mass Effect

By

Casey Hudson and BioWare intend to return to Mass Effect 'at some point'.

If you're wondering when we're getting a new Dragon Age game and whether Mass Effect will ever return to PC, BioWare's Casey Hudson has weighed in on that as part of a Game Informer cover feature on Anthem. There's not loads to go on, but Hudson offered a status update that fans of both series might find comforting.

"I would say a majority of the people at BioWare are working on Anthem, but we do have people who are figuring out what a next Dragon Age would look like,” Hudson says. When asked about Mass Effect, Hudson said: "It’s my baby. I helped start Mass Effect from the beginning. Of course we intend to get back to it at some point."

Myself and Tom explored what we'd like from a new Dragon Age last summer. Inquisition was released almost four years ago, and it sounds like we've still got a long wait ahead.

Samuel Roberts

Former PC Gamer EIC Samuel has been writing about games since he was 18. He's a generalist, because life is surely about playing as many games as possible before you're put in the cold ground.
See comments