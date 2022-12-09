BioShock creator Ken Levine's next game is called Judas, 'coming soon'

Audio player loading…

During the 2022 Game Awards, host Geoff Keighley introduced Judas (opens in new tab), a new first-person game—almost certainly an immersive sim in the vein of BioShock—from Ken Levine's studio Ghost Story Games. It's been in the works since 2017.

In early 2017, Levine and publisher Take-Two shut down Irrational Games, with a small team of developers staying on to form a new studio, Ghost Story Games. Since then we've heard little concrete about what Ghost Story Games was up to. Tonight's reveal of Judas was our first look at Levine's follow-up to BioShock Infinite.

In a press release sent after the announcement, Levine stated that "with Judas, we’ve created an entirely new world and set of characters while exploring different approaches to single-player, narrative first-person shooters."

The Steam page offers a bit more detail on Judas's premise:

"A disintegrating starship. A desperate escape plan.

"You are the mysterious and troubled Judas. Your only hope for survival is to make or break alliances with your worst enemies. Will you work together to fix what you broke – or will you leave it to burn?

"Judas is a narrative FPS developed by Ghost Story Games, a studio led by Ken Levine, Director of System Shock 2, BioShock, and BioShock Infinite."

There's currently no release date, but after five years I hope it makes it out in 2023.