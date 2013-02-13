Bethesda's Todd Howard: gameplay matters, but people "discount graphics"

modded all the way to crazy town.

What will the Games of Tomorrow look like? Will they be virtual reality dreams designed in collaboration with J.J. Abrams ? Maybe. As RPS points out, adventurous ideas were plentiful at this year's D.I.C.E. Summit. Skyrim director Todd Howard, however, told the site that good ol' fashioned graphical improvements shouldn't be undervalued.

"Everybody always wants more power," said Howard, sadly not followed by a guttural "uuueehhh?" and irresponsible use of power tools . Instead, he said that while more powerful PCs have a variety of benefits, he thinks "people discount graphics."

"They'll say, 'Well, the gameplay's what really matters,' and it does. But I do feel that graphics and your ability to present something that feels new, real, and believable puts people in that environment where they can really enjoy what they're playing."

So what new, real, and believable world will Bethesda present next? "There are certain types of fantasy that appeal to me," said Howard, "but there are also period pieces, and if something was good in the modern day, I'd want to do that as well. Writing anything off at any point in time is silly."

Well, it's been narrowed down to "anything." Read all of Howard's comments at RPS .