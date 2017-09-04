Bethesda's Creation Club archive is being downloaded automatically

Bethesda’s Creation Club has proved to be divisive, unsurprisingly, but free mods aren’t going anywhere, so you won’t need to spend any cash on credits or purchase these ‘new’ premium mods. You might, however, find mod files being downloaded without you knowing about it.

Users have reported that files for every mod on the Creation Club are being automatically downloaded along with a regular, bug-fixing patch. It’s struck some as a little bit cheeky, wasting storage and bandwidth for something they either have no interest in, or can’t use unless they shell out the cash.

It’s not clear if it’s working as intended or not, but a Bethesda community manager has explained that they’re looking into ways to not make downloading the Creation Club archive mandatory with each patch.

“We’re working on solutions that would not require Creation Club archives be part of the game’s patch,” community manager Cartogriffi says. “We are certainly listening to everything people are saying, and appreciate the constructive feedback, both positive and negative.”

Cheers, PCGamesN.