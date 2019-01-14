Battlefield 5 trailer tours this week's Lightning Strikes update

Battlefield 5’s Tides of War continues its march, with Lightning Strikes kicking off this week. The second chapter is all about big tanks and big explosions, focusing on vehicle warfare and rapid infantry movement. You need to be quick if you don’t want to get squashed by a lumbering war machine. Watch the new trailer ahead of its January 17 launch.

I do enjoy a loud Battlefield trailer. If there isn’t something blowing up or someone getting dramatically killed, it simply isn’t Battlefield. This one doesn’t disappoint.

As well as new gear, weapons and vehicles, Lightning Strikes sees the return of Rush mode—hope you like bombs—and introduces Combined Arms, a co-op mode for up to four players due out in February. Expect a series of Combat Strike missions that play out across several maps filled with AI enemies. If you want a more focused version of Conquest, a 16-player Squad Conquest mode is coming, as well.

Lightning Strikes will run until March, complete with weekly events and rewards. DICE hasn't posted patch notes yet, but expect them very soon.