Battlefield 4 video showcases updated engine with nice waves and soldiers falling over cones

Don't say "levolution," don't say "levolution" OH NO THEY SAID IT. Bah. It's worth wading through the buzzwords in this Battlefield 4 video though for a look at what the latest iteration of the engine can do. EA have employed DICE to free them from the cash-drain of third-party engine licenses with their own bespoke tech, so Frostbite will be ubiquitous among EA titles for many years to come. Every engine has a flavour , don't you find? Unreal has its super-chunky character models. Source has its hoppy crouch-jumping and regular loading breaks. What will Frostbite's be? Based on Battlefield 3, I thought it'd be glistening camera-smear. Never have soldiers gone to war with such dirty eyeballs. See if the situation has improved in the video below.