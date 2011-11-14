Battlefield 3 cheaters face bans and stat-wipes

As reported on CVG , Battlefield 3 cheaters are feeling the full force of EA's banhammer, with “hundreds” of people kicked out for exploiting glitches in the game. A post on the Battlefield's official Twitter read : “This week we've banned hundreds of offending accounts and have stats-wiped accounts for exploiting (such as boosting).”

One glitch apparently allows a player to hide inside an upturned truck and then repair it for a massive amount of points. Players exploiting such glitches will have their stats completely wiped and even face a ban - but it does make you wonder why DICE allowed such a glitch to enter the game in the first place.

A new patch to solve such issues is in the works - but according to the Battlefield Twitter: “There is no ETA. Stay tuned to Batlelog [sic] news and http://blogs.battlefield.ea.com”. It's also said to fix the issue of the flashlights being as bright as the opening of Akira .