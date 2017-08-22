Battlefield 1 is getting a 5v5 mode called Incursions

DICE revealed a brand new game mode for Battlefield 1 at Gamescom, in the form of the 5v5 Incursions. As the player count suggests, these will be tighter, more focused combat affairs, and while the maps won't be sprawling there will – rest assured – be vehicles.

The mode will go into closed alpha next month, and you can register your interest to partake over here. According to the notes on that page, the mode will reward close attention to load outs, which you'll be able to tinker with at the beginning of every match. "Your choice in kit plays a critical role in the success of your squad, while every destroyed piece of environment can shift the entire momentum of battle. Only the sharpest strategic teams will rise to the top of the competition."

The post continues: "...Every move, and every bullet becomes the difference between victory and defeat. Scoring has been overhauled to create opportunities for dramatic comebacks and nail-biting upsets."

The alpha is a PC only affair and registration ends on August 26. Sadly, according to the FAQ, Australians won't be invited. And of course, the format and scoring and basically everything will be subject to change before Incursions rolls out to the greater community.

Here's the trailer: