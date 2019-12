A couple of days ago, Green Man Gaming tweeted that while the forthcoming Batman: Arkham City will be a Games for Windows release, it wouldn't be using the dreaded Games for Windows Live. If only that was true. After we mentioned it last week , Warner Bros got in touch with us with the sad clarification: "Just to confirm, Arkham City is a GFWL title."

Boo. Will this have any bearing on whether you buy it?