Baldur's Gate 3's new hotfix is here and I used its main addition to turn a hireling into a woman named Darryl

Another day, another morsel of a patch for Baldur's Gate 3. It's only been three days since hotfix #8 set the world to rights by shaving Faerûn's most self-important cat and preventing your companions from dumping all their groceries on you, but Larian's already come out with hotfix #9.

This one stops your legs from turning transparent in a certain armour set, fixes some nasty bugs, and lets you fundamentally alter the appearance and identity of your summoned hirelings down to a practically molecular level, which is absolutely moral and fine.

It's that last one that jumps out to me. Ever since Baldur's Gate 3's third patch, your party campsite has come equipped with a magic mirror that lets you change your appearance however you see fit. Prior to hotfix #9, only your player character could use it, but the new order of things means that you can now march any of your hirelings—the cannon fodder you can get Withers to summon for you for 100 gold—down there and give them a full-body makeover.

You can now change hirelings' gender, name, and almost any aspect of their appearance. One thing you don't seem to be able to do is switch from masculine appearance options to feminine or vice versa, even if you switch a character's gender. When I told hireling Ver'yll Wenkiir he was a girl named Darryl now—a fact he internalised with admirable stoicism—I didn't get an option to choose from the femme face shapes. Ah well, you can't have everything, and at least the hotfix means I can see his legs when he wears Adamantine Splint Armour.

That's the main standout of hotfix #9 to me. The rest is mostly tweaks and fixes that I'll list in full below. Still, I'm very much enjoying this steady flow of patches and hotfixes. They only make an already great game better.

Here are the Baldur's Gate 3 hotfix #9 patch notes in full (beware a spoiler about the fate of an endgame boss in the section about Minthara):