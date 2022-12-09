Baldur's Gate 3 trailer reveals August 2023 release window and the return of two familiar friends

Audio player loading…

Larian Studios announced at The Game Awards tonight that Baldur's Gate 3 (opens in new tab) is now targeted for full release in August 2023. The new trailer that dropped at the big show also revealed a couple of major surprises: The return of Minsc and Jaheira.

Minsc is quite possibly the best-known companion from the original Baldur's Gate games: A slightly deranged human ranger from the realm of Rashemen, known for his love of justice, violence, and his miniature giant space hamster Boo. Given his popularity, it's not entirely surprising that he's been brought back into action for the new adventure.

Jaheira is a somewhat more interesting choice. A half-elf fighter-druid, she was the wife of Khalid and one of the first companions that players meet in the original Baldur's Gate. She was strong-willed and very outspoken, deeply committed to neutrality in all things, and not afraid to beef with those she disliked (or just didn't care about). Her stats as a multi-class character aren't great at the start of the adventure, but if she's kept around (and doesn't die), her power blossoms as Baldur's Gate 2 unfolds.

Players of the original game will probably note that while Jaheira looks considerably older—Baldur's Gate 3 takes place more than 100 years after Baldur's Gate 2—but Minsc looks virtually unaged. This is apparently because Minsc and Boo were petrified decades prior to BG3, and spent the intervening years as what everyone believed was a statue called The Beloved Ranger. Lore!

The trailer leaves a couple of questions unanswered, notably, will Boo also return? (I honestly cannot imagine Misnc without Boo and so I'm just going to call that one a "yes.") And will the original Minsc and Jaheira voice actors, Jim Cummings and Heidi Shannon, return to reprise their roles? Minsc doesn't speak in the trailer, but it certainly sounds like Jaheira's voice—I've asked Larian for comment on that and will update if I receive a reply.

As for that August 2023 release window, it's not carved in stone but Larian founder Swen Vincke said he's "reasonably confident" it will happen. Fingers crossed.

(Image credit: Larian Studios)