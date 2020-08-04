Popular

Baldur's Gate 3 Early Access launch won't happen in August

Larian said it's 'just around the corner,' but it won't make the hoped-for August rollout.

We expected Baldur's Gate 3 to launch into Early Access in August, probably. Maybe. Hopefully, at least: Larian CEO Swen Vincke said in June that the studio was pushing hard to make it, but the COVID-19 pandemic could slow things down. 

"We've been hit like everybody else in the world," he said at the time. "Nonetheless, we managed to make a lot of progress, so we think we're going to make it."

With August now upon us, Larian has been forced to reconsider Vincke's optimism. The studio announced on Twitter today that it won't make the August Early Access release, but that it's "just around the corner." The proper release date, and other "big news," will be revealed on August 18 in the "Panel From Hell," which will feature Vincke, Geoff Keighley (of course), and members of the Larian development team.

The Panel From Hell will be viewable on Larian's Twitch channel and the Summer Games Fest channel on YouTube. There's also a countdown ticking away at baldursgate3.game, but there's a solid two weeks on it so you probably don't need to start staring at it just yet. Instead, you can direct your attention to the latest Baldur's Gate 3 update, which breaks down some of what you can expect from combat and stealth when the Early Access launch takes place.

