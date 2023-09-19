The Baldur's Gate 3 cast will play their characters in a D&D livestream this week

By Tyler Wilde
published

A one-shot with Karlach, Shadowheart, Wyll, Gale, Lae'zel, and Astarion will be streamed Friday on Twitch.

D&D streaming outfit High Rollers has partnered with Larian to stream a D&D session with our whole tadpole party: each of the main companions from Baldur's Gate 3, played by their voice actors.

The cast for the stream will be:

  • Samantha Béart as Karlach
  • Devora Wilde as Lae'zel
  • Tim Downie as Gale
  • Theo Solomon as Wyll
  • Jennifer English as Shadowheart
  • Neil Newbon as Astarion
  • Amelia Tyler, voice of Baldur's Gate 3's narrator

The pre-recorded session was DM'd by Mark Hulmes, the usual High Rollers DM, and will be aired on the High Rollers Twitch channel this Friday, September 22 at 7 pm BST, which is 11 am Pacific and 2 pm Eastern. (The PDT time in the tweet above is incorrect.) The session will be available in podcast form (Apple, Spotify) after the stream.

For a sense of what to expect, Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde said on X that the session was "utter chaos," and Astarion actor Neil Newbon said it was an "absolute Blast!!!"—that's a capital 'B,' three exclamation mark "blast." Otherwise, no specifics about the scenario have been announced, except for its name, which appears in the High Roller's Twitch schedule: "Shadows of Athkatla," which according to a very old dev diary on IGN was a rejected title for Baldur's Gate 2.

The High Rollers Twitch schedule shows two Baldur's Gate 3 episodes, one on Friday and another on Sunday, but the announcement only mentions one stream, so I've asked for clarification on that.

It looks like it'll be a good time judging by the energy at the table in the promo video above, in which Newbon reveals that he's unintentionally adopted Astarion's "giggle," and Shadowheart actor Jennifer English describes her Sharran cleric as "God's favorite princess and the most interesting girl in the world"—a fair characterization, based on my playthrough so far.

Tyler Wilde
Tyler Wilde
Executive Editor

Tyler grew up in Silicon Valley during the rise of personal computers, playing games like Zork and Arkanoid on the early PCs his parents brought home. He was later captivated by Myst, SimCity, Civilization, Command & Conquer, Bushido Blade (yeah, he had Bleem!), and all the shooters they call "boomer shooters" now. In 2006, Tyler wrote his first professional review of a videogame: Super Dragon Ball Z for the PS2. He thought it was OK. In 2011, he joined PC Gamer, and today he's focused on the site's news coverage. His hobbies include amateur boxing and adding to his 1,200-plus hours in Rocket League.

