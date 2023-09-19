The Baldur's Gate 3 cast will play their characters in a D&D livestream this week

This Friday at 7pm BST/2pm PDT join us and the cast of Baldurs Gate 3 for a very special live D&D adventure on Twitch! /highrollersdnd @larianstudios #dnd #baldursgate3 #ad pic.twitter.com/889AYParv7September 18, 2023 See more

D&D streaming outfit High Rollers has partnered with Larian to stream a D&D session with our whole tadpole party: each of the main companions from Baldur's Gate 3, played by their voice actors.

The cast for the stream will be:

Samantha Béart as Karlach

Devora Wilde as Lae'zel

Tim Downie as Gale

Theo Solomon as Wyll

Jennifer English as Shadowheart

Neil Newbon as Astarion

Amelia Tyler, voice of Baldur's Gate 3's narrator

The pre-recorded session was DM'd by Mark Hulmes, the usual High Rollers DM, and will be aired on the High Rollers Twitch channel this Friday, September 22 at 7 pm BST, which is 11 am Pacific and 2 pm Eastern. (The PDT time in the tweet above is incorrect.) The session will be available in podcast form (Apple, Spotify) after the stream.

For a sense of what to expect, Lae'zel actor Devora Wilde said on X that the session was "utter chaos," and Astarion actor Neil Newbon said it was an "absolute Blast!!!"—that's a capital 'B,' three exclamation mark "blast." Otherwise, no specifics about the scenario have been announced, except for its name, which appears in the High Roller's Twitch schedule: "Shadows of Athkatla," which according to a very old dev diary on IGN was a rejected title for Baldur's Gate 2.

The High Rollers Twitch schedule shows two Baldur's Gate 3 episodes, one on Friday and another on Sunday, but the announcement only mentions one stream, so I've asked for clarification on that.

It looks like it'll be a good time judging by the energy at the table in the promo video above, in which Newbon reveals that he's unintentionally adopted Astarion's "giggle," and Shadowheart actor Jennifer English describes her Sharran cleric as "God's favorite princess and the most interesting girl in the world"—a fair characterization, based on my playthrough so far.