Baldur's Gate 3 developer Larian teases that 'something's brewing'

It’s been a while since we heard any news about Baldur’s Gate 3, the much-anticipated follow-up to what is widely considered one of the best RPGs of all time. We may not have long to wait now, though, as developer Larian Studios (of Divnity: Original Sin fame) is teasing that something is coming on Thursday, February 27.

The teaser doesn’t show anything of the game itself, but it does show some of the work that’s gone into creating it. Motion capture sessions, artists at work and on-location recording at a beach all flash by very quickly. There’s even a brief glimpse of actors in face-capture rigs, which could suggest a slightly more cinematic approach than the old top-down Infinity Engine-style games were able to handle.

Regardless, Larian Studios has more than proved itself with its Original Sin games to be able to handle a legacy as big as Baldur’s Gate. It's not clear what Larian's got up its sleeves yet, but whatever it has to show us, it’ll probably be something worth paying attention to.