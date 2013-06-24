Baldur's Gate 3: Beamdog "still interested in the concept", despite legal troubles

Last week, Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition was removed from sale after the game was cursed by the legal wizard. If you're wondering: he's summoned in times of messy contractual disputes between an unnamed publishing partner and the developer of a retouched version of a classic RPG. As a result, it was revealed that an upcoming patch for BG:EE, as well as work on Baldur's Gate 2: Enhanced Edition, was on hold. Now, Beamdog's founder Trent Oster has spoken about where that leaves the once planned Baldur's Gate 3.

Speaking to RPS , Oster said the possibility of resuming work on Baldur's Gate was mixed. "Best case, we can sort this out soon. Worst case, this could be in legal hell for a while. I like making games, but this contractual dispute bullshit keeps me up at night."

"Baldur's Gate II: Enhanced Edition is on indefinite hold, as is the current patch. Baldur's Gate III, we are still interested in the concept, but currently I'd say were very demoralized."

Oster had previously indicated that Baldur's Gate 3 was a long-term goal for Beamdog. Back in November , he seemed much more enthusiastic about the project's possible future, telling us: "If Baldur's Gate Enhanced Edition is successful, the interest in the partners goes way up. If Enhanced Edition isn't that successful, the interest goes down. Gotta play it by ear and see how it goes."