You Showed Us Your Rigs

Each week on Show Us Your Rig we take a look at the workspaces, computers, and personalities of some of PC gaming's best developers. This time, things are a little different. Last week, we asked you, the readers of PC Gamer, to send us a picture of what you use to game along with answers to the following three questions:

— What's in your PC?

— What's the best part of your setup?

— What are you playing right now?

After an overwhelming response, we sorted through nearly 500 comments and put together this list of our favorites. Now, favorite doesn't necessarily mean your PC had to have a GTX 980 or 12 monitors, though there are many here that have that. Our favorites also include classy workspaces, great stories or personalities, and creative ways to make your battlestation exactly how you want it.

Thank you so much to everyone who participated, it was a pleasure to see all of your rigs even if you weren't chosen for the gallery. Feel free to post yours again—or for the first time—in the comments below!

You can see more from our regular Show Us Your Rig piece here.