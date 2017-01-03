You can still upgrade to Windows 10 for free thanks to loophole

Microsoft ended its free Windows 10 upgrade offer on July 29 last year, or so we thought. According to Techspot, a loophole exists which is still allowing you to upgrade your version of Windows even today. So, if you're still running Windows 7 or 8, and fancy an upgrade, there's a method for you, as long as you don't mind a little bit of white lying.

The free upgrade to Windows 10 still exists, but only if you use accessibility technologies on your machine like the screen narrator or the magnifier. Techspot reports that you can simply go to the accessibility upgrade website, say you use assistive technologies on your Windows 7 or 8 machine, and download the upgrade. Microsoft isn't actually checking whether you're using these tools or not, so it appears to be fair game for everyone for now.

So, if you do actually use assistive technologies, Windows 10 is freely available to you. However if you don't, and if your conscience allows, you can still get a free upgrade to Windows 10 even though you technically shouldn't. The free upgrade offer does not currently have an end date, however Microsoft says it will make a public announcement when it plans to do so.