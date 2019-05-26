You can finally buy the Tub Geralt statue

It's been more than a year since CD Projekt partnered with Dark Horse to give Geralt a relaxing bath. Now, finally, we can all join in that bathtime experience: the statue is available for pre-order on Amazon for $72, to be released on May 29. If all is right in the world, it will sell out very quickly.

Dark Horse describes the statue as follows: "Originally an in-game scene, turned internet meme, turned CD Projekt Red April Fools joke, the demand that this brought to life from Witcher fans became too great to bear. Dark Horse is proud to bring you this marvelously detailed, hand-painted polyresin statuette featuring Geralt of Rivia relaxing and healing from his perilous journeys, in a candlelit bath, complete with his rubber ducky!"

If you're curious, the official Tub Geralt statue measures 8 inches long x 3.5 inches tall x 5.5 inches wide.

Now that one of The Witcher 3's most important scenes has been immortalized as a statue, we await the statue version of Henry Cavill inevitably appearing in the tub in the Witcher Netflix series.