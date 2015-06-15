Yarn-based lifeform solves puzzles using his own string in Unravel

From EA and Swedish developer Coldwood comes a physics-based puzzle-platformer in which you control Yarny, a tiny yarn golem. Using his own string, which unspools from his body as he runs, Yarny can swing across gaps, fly kites, ensnare and pull objects, and even tie himself to things like fish and allow himself to be pulled behind them.

We haven't seen a release date yet, but according to the official Twitter bio, Unravel is coming to PC. You can watch the trailer for Unravel at the official website or embedded below.