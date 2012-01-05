XCOM: Enemy Unknown - a new XCOM strategy game from the creators of Civilization

Civilization developers, Firaxis are making a brand new XCOM game. This one won't be a shooter, it'll be a proper strategy sequel. GameInformer break the news with a quote from Firaxis head, Steve Martin, who says that they want "to keep XCOM: Enemy Unknown true to the elements that made X-COM such a revered game while delivering an entirely new story and gameplay experience for both die-hard X-COM fans and newcomers to the franchise."

It'll have classic XCOM staples. A global strategic map, turn based combat and destructible environments. As the leader of the global alien defense network, you'll have to liase with global leaders, keep the civilian population in check and upgrade XCOM's defensive capabilities. XCOM is back!

Graham is jetting off to see it next week. If you've got any questions you'd like us to ask Firaxis, let us know in the comments.