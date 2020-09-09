Xbox Series X is arriving on November 10 for $500

The next generation of consoles will soon be upon us. First out the gate is the Xbox Series X and its less gargantuan sibling, the Xbox Series S, which have both been priced and dated. You'll be able to get one for yourself on November 10.

The beefiest console will set you back £450/$500, while the Series S will only cost £250/$300, though that lower cost also comes with some sacrifices. There's no disc drive, so it's digital games only, and you won't be able to enjoy games at 4K. If you don't have a 4K TV, though, and you're not ready to make the leap, this seems like a pretty incredible deal.

If you're looking to spread out the cost, you can also sign up for Xbox All Access, which is expanding to 12 countries later this year, with more being added in 2021.

For £21/$25 a month spread across two years, you can get the Series S and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which comes to around £504/$600. Normally, the combined cost of the Series S and two years of the pass at its full £11/$15 price would set you back around £10/$60 more. For the Series X, you'll need to pay £29/$35. You'll need to start paying for the pass again after the two years, but the console will be yours.

The Ultimate pass is also being expanded quite a bit, with EA Play getting flung into the mix. It won't cost any extra, but you'll get around 60 of EA's console and PC games added to your digital library.

Normally the arrival of a new console, especially one not made by Nintendo, makes me look mournfully at my bank account, but with the Xbox it looks like we've got a lot of options. Because of the big overlap between Xbox and PC, however, I'm not yet convinced I need to add it to my shelf, but it's definitely not the price putting me off this time.

Xbox Series X and S preorders go live on September 22 and will launch on November 10. And if you're wondering why we're reporting on console news, here's what the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 mean for PC gaming.