Xbox Game Pass Ultimate game streaming is coming to PC in the first half of 2021

Microsoft's cloud streaming service is coming to PC in the first half of 2021, following a long period of smartphone exclusive testing. When it comes to PC in "Spring 2021" the xCloud service will be included as part of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, and if the game library is the same as the current Android service, it'll boast over 150 games.

That's not entirely unexpected—the fact that it's coming to iOS at the same time is arguably more interesting. During its beta phase on iOS, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate featured a single game in the form of Halo: The Master Chief Collection. This was due to Apple's famous reluctance to host cloud streaming apps on its App Store.

In answer to this, it seems Microsoft is resorting to having users access the streaming service via a mobile web browser on their Apple smart devices, rather than via a dedicated app. This is similar to the approach initially taken by Epic Games with Fortnite.

The 2021 rollout of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate streaming will be a beta, and it'll be available on PC through the Xbox app or a browser. It follows a big push into new markets last month, with the service now available in Australia, Mexico, Brazil and Japan.