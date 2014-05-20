Blizzard releases level 90 primer videos for all World of Warcraft classes

When World of Warcraft's Warlords of Draenor expansion finally completes its march to reshape Azeroth as we know it , we'll have a new level cap of 100. Blizzard has already introduced some services to prep new, returning, and current players alike for the next adventure—the most noticeable being a $60/£35 (or free on pre-order) boost to level 90 for a selected character. For fresh heroes, that's a nice jumpstart for Warlords' content—unless you've no idea how Shamans shoot lightning out of their hands or where to even begin with your magical zombie Mage.

Luckily, Blizzard whipped up a series of brief explanatory videos on how each class works from a damage-dealing perspective. Time for a class on classes.

It's important to note these videos overview each class in terms of abilities and methods that deal damage. You won't learn how to most efficiently heal on your Priest, for example, or how to tank on your Warrior. What you'll watch is how to beat or zap the living daylights out of anything sorry enough to look your way, and that's about as fundamental you'll get for staying alive in MMOs. The videos also don't account for the major ability and class changes Warlords brings, but they're a great starting point regardless.

Watch the videos for two of my favorite classes below, and head to Blizzard's home to see the rest of them. World of Warcraft: Warlords of Draenor will arrive this fall.