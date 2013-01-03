World of Warcraft's 5.2 patch available on Public Test Realm

Blizzard launched World of Warcraft's 5.2 update on the Public Test Realm yesterday, giving players the chance to face off against the new raid boss, Emperor Lei Shen - the Thunder King. Just get your raid party to chuck a bucket of water over him and you're sorted, surely?

Players will get to visit the new quest hub, the Isle of the Thunder King, and face off against additional bosses, The Storm Lord - boy, they've definitely got a theme for this update - and the devilsaur lord Oondasta. There's also a continuation of the Legendary Quest. "The search for information will take players into the depths of the Thunder King's Palace, and pit them against trials of perseverance and skill."

In addition to the new content, expect a full round of tweaks and balance changes, including a new World Boss system and a significant selection of class item changes.

Thanks, VG247 .