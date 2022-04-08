Want to know what's coming in WoW Shadowlands Season 4? The new Arbiter and Sylvanas's judgment have wrapped up the main Shadowlands story, but that doesn't mean we're done with this expansion quite yet. In March, Blizzard announced the 9.2.5 patch, which will usher in Shadowlands Season 4, adding older dungeons to the Mythic+ pool and bringing earlier raids back into the limelight.

While World of Warcraft, in general, feels like it's lost its way a little recently, details of the new ( leaked (opens in new tab)?) expansion should help to bring back some excitement. But as the new expansion is still a long way off, the Shadowlands 9.2.5 patch is something to look forward to in the meantime.

It's also worth pointing out that much of the information we've got comes from the PTR (Public Test Realm) so details might change before the release. With that in mind, here's everything we know about WoW Shadowlands Season 4 and the upcoming 9.2.5 patch.

No release date has been confirmed for WoW Shadowlands Season 4. However, the 9.2.5 update is currently on the PTR (Public Test Realm) and as future patches generally spend around three to four months there, we may see a release window of around July or August 2022.

Mythic+

Old dungeons will join the Mythic+ pool

A new season for Mythic+ dungeons means a new seasonal affix to figure out and get used to. But with Shadowlands Season 4, the available dungeons will change to include instances from the last four expansions, all the way back to Warlords of Draenor.

Six of the dungeons were announced initially, with the final two WoD dungeons being put to the vote (opens in new tab). As the poll is now closed, it looks like the dungeon line-up for Shadowlands season 4 will be:

Tazavesh: Streets of Wonder (Shadowlands)

Tazavesh: So’leah’s Gambit (Shadowlands)

Operation Mechagon: Junkyard (Battle for Azeroth)

Operation Mechagon: Workshop (Battle for Azeroth)

Return to Karazhan: Lower (Legion)

Return to Karazhan: Upper (Legion)

Grimrail Depot (Warlords of Draenor)

Iron Docks (Warlords of Draenor)

Accessibility options are also being added in the 9.2.5 patch, which will allow you to turn off the moving environments inside Grimrail Depot and the Maw of Souls dungeon in Legion.

Older raids

Older Shadowlands raids will be relevant again

There aren't many details on how exactly this will work, but a post from Blizzard (opens in new tab) states that it's thinking about "adding a progenitor-themed affix system to infuse some new mechanical twists" into Castle Nathria and Sanctum of Domination, the earlier Shadowlands raids.

How these affixes will be implemented isn't clear. During an interview with Athalus of Warcraft Radio (opens in new tab), WoW's associate game director, Morgan Day confirmed that they're looking at more than one difficulty for both older raids. So it's fair to assume that this won't be implemented in quite the same way that timewalking raids and dungeons are. But however they do it, the promise of getting relevant gear from raids that most players ignore now that Sepulcher of the First Ones is here is an interesting twist for Season 4.

Cross-faction

The introduction of cross-faction play

One of the biggest changes coming with the next patch is cross-faction grouping (opens in new tab). For the first time in World of Warcraft's history, Horde and Alliance players will be able to party up for certain group activities.

There are some restrictions though—opposing faction players will remain unfriendly outside of instanced content, whether or not you're in the same party. So, for now at least, a Horde player won't be able to group up with an Alliance friend and quest together.

Grouping up

To invite a member of the opposite faction to a group, you'll need to have them on your Battlenet friends list or be part of the same cross-faction community. Group Finder listings don't carry this restriction, and players from any faction can sign up if the creator has enabled the cross-faction option.

Guilds/Communities

Communities will have the option to change to cross-faction, though guilds will stay single-faction. It's unclear whether we might see cross-faction guilds in the future.

Excluded group activities

Cross-faction won't apply to random matchmaking tools like LFG or LFR and there are several dungeons and raids that won't be cross-faction—for obvious reasons—even with a premade group. These are:

Trial of the Champion

Trial of the Crusader

Vault of the Archavon

Icecrown Citadel

Baradin Hold

Siege of Boralus

Battle of Dazar'alor

Darkmaul Citadel

Renown

Renown catch-up improvements

There are several catch-up mechanics in place for when you get a new character to max level, but these are improving in the 9.2.5 update. The Broker Mark of Distinction, which normally boosts your character's Covenant renown to level 40, will push it to level 60 instead. You'll also get a guaranteed renown level from these activities:

Mythic dungeons (including Mythic+)

Shadowlands raid bosses

Rated battleground wins

Torghast (layers 9 to 16)

Not only does this take the sting out of returning to WoW if you're coming back from a break, but it also makes leveling alts much less daunting.

