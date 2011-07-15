World of Warcraft Real ID Party beta lets friends on different Realms play together

On Battle.net , Blizzard announce that a new World of Warcraft Real ID Party system has gone into public beta. The system will let players on different Realms unite to take on 5-layer normal or heroic dungeons as long as they're from the same faction. If you can't form a five man party, the remaining slots can be filled using Dungeon Finder. Blizzard haven't said how long the beta will last, or whether it will eventually be available exclusively to subscribers, but they have posted more information in the form of a FAQ .