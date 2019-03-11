World of Warcraft: Classic will be split into six phases

Blizzard has tweaked its plans for World of Warcraft: Classic. The original plan was to give Classic four phases built around the MMO's early raids, but after some feedback from players and some internal discussion, that's been expanded to six. The team's goal is to recapture the the 'good old days', so the updates will largely follow the original patches, but paired up.

When Classic launches in the summer, it will contain stuff from the game's earliest days and through patch 1.2, followed up another update with 1.3 and 1.4 additions, and so on. There's no date for the updates yet.

Expect some changes to the cadence of raids, however. The first phase, for instance, will contain Onyxia's Lair and Molten Core, but Dire Maul has been pushed back because some of the loot would affect progression through the other raids. It's not the only one, as Blizzard's done a little bit of shuffling.

Originally, the raids were a lot more staggered, and by squeezing multiple patches together, you end up with Zul'Gurub and Blackwing Lair appearing at exactly the same time, for instance. Because that doesn't reflect what vanilla WoW was really like, Zul'Gurub has been put in a later phase.

Check out the full release order for raids and other important additions below.

Phase 1

Molten Core

Onyxia

Maraudon

Phase 2

Dire Maul

Azuregos

Kazzak

Phase 3

Blackwing Lair

Darkmoon Faire

Darkmoon deck drops begin

Phase 4

Zul'Gurub

Green Dragons

Phase 5

Ahn'Qiraj War Effort begins

Ahn'Qiraj raid opens when the war effort dictates

Dungeon loot reconfiguration: Tier 0.5 Dungeon gear, Relics, drop rates and location changes

Phase 6