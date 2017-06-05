Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap will release on PC this week

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap originally released in 1989 as a Sega Master System exclusive, and in my opinion, it was among the best titles for that console. Earlier this year a remake launched for the Nintendo Switch, and it's probably among the prettiest remakes of an 8-bit platformer ever made, but crucially, the remake can also be played with its original pixel-style graphics.

The game launches June 9 on Steam and GOG, and while there are more fun and complex platformer adventures available in this day and age, anyone with a lingering nostalgia for old classics will likely enjoy The Dragon's Trap. In a neat twist, you can switch between the modern graphics and the 8-bit graphics mid-game.

Check out the PC launch trailer below: