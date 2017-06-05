Popular

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap will release on PC this week

Popular Nintendo Switch title is a classic remake.

Wonder Boy: The Dragon's Trap originally released in 1989 as a Sega Master System exclusive, and in my opinion, it was among the best titles for that console. Earlier this year a remake launched for the Nintendo Switch, and it's probably among the prettiest remakes of an 8-bit platformer ever made, but crucially, the remake can also be played with its original pixel-style graphics.

The game launches June 9 on Steam and GOG, and while there are more fun and complex platformer adventures available in this day and age, anyone with a lingering nostalgia for old classics will likely enjoy The Dragon's Trap. In a neat twist, you can switch between the modern graphics and the 8-bit graphics mid-game.

Check out the PC launch trailer below:

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian Editor. He loves masochistic platformers but lacks the skill and grace to complete them. He has four broken keyboards hidden under his desk, filed between an emergency six-pack of Reschs and five years worth of XXL promotional t-shirts. He stares out the window a lot.
