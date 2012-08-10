Witcher 2 mod tools incoming

With the release of the Enhanced Edition of The Witcher 2, CD Projekt indicated to us that the game was finally finished . Now they're handing over the reins to the community as they prepare to release the RedKit, a set of mod tools that will "allow any player to create their own content for the PC version of The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, such as new, non-linear adventures, great looking locations and much more." They made the announcement in a post on the Witcher 2 site , and will be showing off the RedKit at Gamescom next week behind closed doors.

The prospect of a good suite of editing software for CD Project's luscious engine is an exciting one. It'll be interesting to see if the Witcher 2 will get Steam Workshop support as well, making it easier for players to browse and install the storm of new maps and missions that the RedKit will surely encourage. More power to the modders!