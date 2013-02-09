Why you should play C&C: Red Alert 1

This week's "Why" video acknowledges that not everyone was playing RTS games in 1996, and that even those who were may not realize how much fun they'd be having if they took a quick time-trip back to Command & Conquer: Red Alert. The game isn't just a highlight of the series (and no one's discounting the original or the Tiberium series), it's a highlight of the RTS genre, and it holds up so well 17 years later that it's just as fun as modern RTSes. That's my argument—see and hear it in the video above.