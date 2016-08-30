Watch us beat back the demonic hordes in World of Warcraft: Legion

Update: The stream is over! But you can watch the VOD here, and watch James stream from our Facebook here.

Original: World of Warcraft: Legion finally launched during the wee small hours of last night. And though I stayed up late to play it, a bit of sleep deprivation isn’t going to stop me from jumping back in this afternoon—and I'm inviting you to join me. At 4 pm PDT (7 pm EDT) I'll be hopping onto Twitch to showcase the opening volleys of Azeroth's war with the Burning Legion and, just like the heroes of Warcraft, I need your help so that I don't dissolve into a quivering puddle of Doritos and energy drinks.

In all of World of Warcraft's long history, there has likely never been a more crucial moment in deciding future. Following the release of Warlords of Draenor, which we loved the first few weeks of , Warcraft began bleeding subscribers by the millions as a result of barely any updates for players and a few features that really sucked the fun out of adventuring in Azeroth.

That means Legion is very much a make-or-break moment for World of Warcraft, and Blizzard has pulled out a lot of stops to make sure it's an expansion worth remembering. From taking inspiration from unlikely places to finally letting us play as Demon Hunters , Legion is certainly impressive, but will that good impression last?