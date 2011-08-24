Watch EverQuest II's raptor mount get drawn from scratch in this sweet time-lapse video

World of Warcraft isn't the only MMO with kickin' raptor mounts: EverQuest has some of the fiercest looking dinos this side of the Cretaceous period for you to ride around on. We've got an exclusive five-minute video that shows the game's latest raptor leaper mount being designed from start to finish in excruciating, beautiful detail. Feast your eyes as SOE production artist Nate Temple starts with a blank canvas, creates the concept, colors it, and turns it into an armored dinosaur of war. Between the mesmerizing freehand Photoshop sketching and Temple's narration of his thoughts behind each detail, you may never look at raptors the same way again.