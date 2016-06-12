Everything we learned from the Battlefield 1 livestream

Update: EA still hasn't posted the full livestream, but Eurogamer grabbed it. Embedded above!

After the EA Play show today, the publisher showed off several rounds of 64-player Battlefield 1 with celebrity players including Terry Crews (who uses mouse and keyboard , nice) and Snoop Dogg. They still haven't posted an archive of the stream (we'll update if they do), but there are a few player-made videos up and you can see one of them above.

Below we’ve pulled out all the relevant details we could find in the commentary. Also read Phil's hands-on preview for direct impressions.