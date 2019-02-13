Dangerous Driving, a spiritual successor to Burnout, is coming to the Epic Store

Dangerous Golf was not good. It was so not good that developer Three Fields Entertainment acknowledged that it was a dead end and decided to move on to something else entirely, which turned out to be Danger Zone, a game we described in 2017 as "pretty much Burnout's celebrated Crash Mode turned into a standalone game."

It was a fitting transition, since Three Fields Entertainment was founded in 2014 by the co-founders of Burnout studio Criterion Games, and its next project cleaves even closer to that series: Dangerous Driving isn't explicitly described as a spiritual successor to Burnout, but the studio said it "puts aggression back into the racing genre, recapturing the spirit of the past and elevating it to new heights," and it's not too difficult to make the connection.

Dangerous Driving will have 30 courses set across seven unique locations, a variety of game modes with names like Takedown, Eliminator, and Road Rage, and support for solo racing against "remorseless AI" and online action for up to eight players. IT promises "unparalleled physics and mass destruction," although perhaps not unparalleled realism, and of course there will be plenty of new cars and abilities to unlock.

Danger Zone was OK for what it was, but it wasn't much: No actual racing, no open world to run around in, just crash scenarios and leaderboards. As a full-on arcade racer, Dangerous Driving will hopefully provide a more satisfying behind-the-wheel experience. It's set to come out on April 9, and will be available on the Epic Games Store. Find out more at threefieldsentertainment.com.