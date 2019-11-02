Watch 10 minutes of Hearthstone's new Battlegrounds mode

As a surprise addition to the reveal of Hearthstone's next expansion, Descent of Dragons, Blizzard announced an entirely new mode, launching in beta very soon. It's called Battlegrounds, and it's an eight-player showdown inspired by the autobattler genre that started earlier this year with Dota Auto Chess. Above is a full 10-minute match of Battlegrounds from Blizzard's press site.

The player's champion is Ragnaros the Firelord, and the footage takes us through how a typical Battlegrounds match will play out. Matches alternate between the tavern, where players recruit minions, and 1v1 battlefields against the other seven players in the match. Everyone starts with 40 health, and the last one standing wins.

