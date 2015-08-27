There are a lot of Warhammer games coming

In the End Times, an apocalyptic event destroys the old Warhammer world. (Yes, really.) That’s apparently perfect timing for the Skaven rat-men hordes to smash-and-grab through the Empire’s crumbling domain—until they gib in bloody chunks under your and your friends’ hammers/swords/daggers/pistols/eldritch fireballs. Fatshark’s Vermintide reverently lifts its core multiplayer FPS/melee co-op design straight from Left 4 Dead with a snugly fitting aesthetic of smelly rat-people replacing smelly undead people in the postcard gothic medieval sprawl of Ubersreik. An AI director controls the ebb and flow of enemy presence including deadly special Skaven types such as the juggernaut Rat Ogre or the sneaky Gutter Runner.

Mechanically distinct playable characters reflecting popular Warhammer archetypes—agile Witch Hunters, destructive Bright Wizards, and brawny Empire Swordsmen as a sample few—toss in some welcome asymmetry for team compositions. As Evan described in his preview earlier this year, working together to overcome challenging optional tasks during each mission rewards higher scores and increasingly potent weapon unlocks, a nice lean on long-term progression over simple repetitive pest control.

Latest news: Fatshark has kept quiet over the past few months while sewing up Vermintide’s innards, but it took some time in July to release an explanatory video on how experience and awards are divvied up between team members. We’ll be seeing even more of it this week at PAX in Seattle.

Genre: FPS/Action

Developer: Fatshark

Publisher: Fatshark

Release date: 2015

Link: http://www.vermintide.com/