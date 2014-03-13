Wargame: Red Dragon trailer shows the series' first naval combat scenes

It used to be that wars were only fought on land, and that made everybody very sad. A full 70% of the Earth's surface is water, meaning that we just weren't making full use of the space provided to us. Luckily, boats were invented, meaning wars could spill out onto the sea. Now Eugen Systems, makers of the Cold War RTS series Wargame, have caught up to this amazingly buoyant technology. The upcoming Wargame: Red Dragon will be the first game in the series to feature naval combat. A new trailer gives a brief glimpse of how it will look.

Okay, so that's how it technically could looks, although most players seem more at home when fully zoomed out to the strategic layer.

Pre-orders are now live for the game, with early buyers promised beta access a month before the game's launch. If you already own Wargame: AirLand Battle, you can also get a 25% discount off the full price of the game.