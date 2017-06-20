Visiting Blizzard's first-ever esports arena

Click here to view full-size image

If you asked me to guess where Blizzard would build its first esports arena, I'd say Korea, or maybe Los Angeles, near its Irvine, California headquarters. Somehow, despite StarCraft's years of popularity, Blizzard never opened its own venue to host tournaments. Perhaps it didn't need to—StarCraft was on TV, for God's sake!

But with the phenomenal success of Overwatch and the rise of esports in general, Blizzard has finally opened its own esports venue, a high-tech auditorium for pro teams to compete in its biggest games. And it's not in Korea, or Los Angeles, or anywhere else I'd have guessed, for that matter.

It's on a quiet street in Taiwan's capital Taipei, hidden a dozen floors above an unassuming lobby.