Visceral's Star Wars game similar to Uncharted and 1313

That shot up there is from 1313, the dark, gritty Star Wars game that was in development before LucasArts was closed down. There isn't much chance of that seeing the light of day now, but its spirit may live on in Visceral's upcoming Star Wars game, which we've known about for a while now.

Voice actor Nolan North revealed some titbits about the game during a panel at Metrocon, which was recorded and posted online here. He doesn't appear to be lending his throat to Visceral's game, but he does seem to know a fair bit about it: according to North, it's styled after the Uncharted series. As Uncharted writer Amy Hennig is working on the game, that's not entirely surprising.

"If you're a big fan of Amy Hennig and her style of story, she's gone to EA and is going to reboot a brand new Star Wars franchise in the style of Uncharted," North said, while talking about Hennig's departure from Naughty Dog. "I happen to know a lot about it and it's going to be awesome."

When asked if Visceral's still-unannounced game was a revived Star Wars 1313, North replied that it was "different" but "along the same lines".

Visceral's upcoming Star Wars game is rumoured to be open world, but we still barely know anything about it. (Thanks, Gamespot.)