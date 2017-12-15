Verdun's Christmas Truce DLC returns next week

The 1914 Christmas Truce is once again returning to the First World War multiplayer Verdun in the form of time-limited DLC that will raise funds for War Child's Armistice, "an annual event that encourages peaceful gameplay to support children affected by conflict across the world." The DLC will reenact the events of the famous, tragically brief truce that saw French, German, and British soldiers come together to exchange gifts, take part in joint burial ceremonies and prisoner swaps, and even play a little soccer.

The Verdun Christmas Truce will include the famous soccer matches, plus snowball fights, a bonfire for the troops, a burial scene ceremony, a record player playing old Christmas carols, a handshaking soldier animation, and the ability to send Christmas cards from the trenches. Players who purchase it will be awarded a War Child Christmas medal have unlimited access to the Christmas Truce map.

The DLC will sell for $2/£2/€2 on Steam, and will be available from December 21 to January 4. Last year's campaign raised more than £17,000 ($22,600). A trailer from the 2016 Christmas Truce DLC (which, to be honest, probably hasn't changed much) is below.