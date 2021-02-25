Verdansk is probably going to explode during Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2

Call of Duty: Warzone players should start getting used to the idea of leaving Verdansk behind. A new report from VGC claims Activision plans to launch a new map themed around the Black Ops universe at the end of Warzone Season 2, which began last night. This supports a growing pile of evidence in the game itself that Warzone's launch map could see annihilation.

We speculated last week that Season 2 would see the end of Verdansk. While it looks like we'll be waiting a bit longer, Verdansk received a few updates in Season 2 that heavily suggest the map is about to be overrun by zombies.

Right now, the map's zombie problem is localized to a single Warzone Shipwreck on the southeast corner of the map. New computer terminals found in four underground nuclear missile siloes display a progress bar that's only five percent complete. The running theory says that zombies will continue to flood into various sectors of Verdansk until the progress bar fills and the missiles detonate.

At this point, the theory appears so ironclad that it feels more like an inevitability. We've been hearing for months about points of interest on the supposed new Warzone map that harken back to original Black Ops locations. Another prevailing rumor is that the map itself will stitch together locations from Black Ops – Cold War's Fireteam maps. It wouldn't be the first time Warzone's maps reused areas. Verdansk is an expanded version of Modern Warfare's Ground War locales, after all.

If Verdansk is doomed, we should expect to learn more when Season 2 comes to a close in April.