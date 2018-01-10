Total War: Three Kingdoms heads to ancient China later this year

In November, Creative Assembly discussed the direction of its historical games —teasing scant information on what would become series spin-off Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia, Rome 2's Empire divided DLC, and a then unnamed "brand new era" in the process.



Now, the developer has unveiled Total War: Three Kingdoms, which visits ancient China for the first time and is due later this year.

Set in 190CE, Three Kingdoms sees China in turmoil wherein Dong Zhuo's oppressive regime is gaining pace, and the Han Dynasty empire is at war with itself. Faced with anarchy, three heroes join forces to unite their country which in practice looks something like this:

Here's a little more on what's going on there, courtesy of publisher Sega:

Three heroes, sworn to brotherhood in the face of tyranny, rally support for the trials ahead. Scenting opportunity, warlords from China’s great families follow suit, forming a fragile coalition in a bid to challenge Dong Zhuo’s remorseless rule. Will they triumph against the tyrant, or will personal ambition shatter their already crumbling alliance and drive them to supremacy?

The crucible fizzes. Allegiances shift. The fires of conflict stoke opportunity. Only one thing is certain: the very future of China will be shaped by its champions. Total War: Three Kingdoms is the next major historical strategy game in the award-winning Total War series.

Total War: Three Kingdoms is without a hard release date as yet, but is expected at some point in autumn/fall 2018.

With this, Rome 2's Empire Divided, and the upcoming Thrones of Britannia, I think you'll agree it's a pretty busy time for factually-accurate turn-based bloodshed.