Torchlight MMO details in the new PC Gamer

The team behind the fantastic action-RPG Torchlight are making an MMO, an MMO that will be free-to-play, but supported by microtransactions. Although little's known about the MMO, the Torchlight team talk about their plans in the new issue of PC Gamer, on-sale in the UK on Thursday. In the mag, they reveal that they're aiming for an MMO that feels like a single player game, and it'll retain the same fast action. Their president Travis Baldree also shows he has a traditional PC gamer attitude towards microtransactions.

Baldree says, "our vision is to have an MMO that plays as close to single player as we can get it. It will have the same focus on relatively fast action: carving your way through hordes of monsters with a large number of hugely devastating skills. The game has to be solo-able, but players will have to have skills that make them useful in a party and make them work together."

Travis also says that even though the Torchlight MMO business model will be based around microstransactions, he won't be buying any items. "I will never, ever buy a microtransaction item," he states. "I'm that kind of player. And the game has to be enjoyable for me, too. We don't want our monetisation stuff to offer ways to skip the game because the game is boring."

