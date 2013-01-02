Torchlight II sold over 1 million units in 2012

After finally securing a late-summer release date last year, Torchlight II carved a strong presence in the Diablo-dominated isometric RPG scene: in a tweet sent New Year's Eve, developer Runic Games revealed Torchlight II sold over 1 million units since launching in September.

Diablo 3 still reigns supreme numbers-wise with a record 3.5 million sales in just its first day, but Torchlight II's performance so far attests to the quality of Runic's option for those who love clicking away into the late hours of the night.

If you're just getting into Torchlight II (or you simply need a refresher), our class guides can help you achieve the perfect dungeon crawl.