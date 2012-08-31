Torchlight 2 release date announced, it's out in three weeks

"The official Release Date for Torchlight II is Thursday, September 20th, 2012" writes studio head Travis Baldree on the Runic forums , kindling a flame of hope in the souls of disgruntled Diablo 3 players.

"Will it let me hit monsters ... offline?" they ask, cautiously. Why yes it will. "Will there be mods?" Yup, seems likely. "Will item drops be meaningful, giving me powerful new toys to play with regularly?" Well, I can only hope, but the videos Tom took when he spent some time with Torchlight 2 looked very promising. Each class has access to some delightfully destructive abilities, and that signature sense of impact from Torchlight 1 has translated into the sequel's big, outdoor zones nicely as you can see for yourself in our Torchlight 2 class guide videos below.

Torchlight 2 is available to pre-order now on Steam at the budget price of £15 / $20. Find out more on the official Torchlight 2 site .