Top 7 Google Successes and Failures

The Good, the Bad, the Google

With a stock price of $1,149 at the time of this posting, it's safe to say that Google has been on a roll lately. However, having said that, the company has had its fair share of misfires. With Google recently purchasing Nest for a massive 3.2 billion dollars , quite the audacious move, we couldn't help but reflect on the company's greatest triumphs and tribulations over the years.

Below you will first see a listing of Google's seven greatest successes and failures. Let us know if you agree with our list in the comments section.

We start our story examining Google's seven biggest success stories.